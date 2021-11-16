Steelers Open Week 11 As 5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Chargers

The 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the road again in Week 11 as they will be playing the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Field on Sunday night. The Steelers, who tied their Week 10 home game this past Sunday afternoon are 5-point road underdogs as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 11, according to vegasinsiders.com. That line has since dipped to 4.5-points on Tuesday, however.

The Chargers, who lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, are coached by Brandon Staley, and led offensively by quarterback Justin Herbert. To date, Goff has completed 231 of his 353 total pass attempts for 2,545 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The quarterback has been sacked 16 times so far this season, as well. Herbert has rushed 30 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the Chargers in receiving yards and receptions entering Week 11. He has 65 receptions for 698 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Wide receiver Mike Williams is second on the team with 41 receptions for 608 yards. He leads the Chargers in receiving touchdowns with six.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler leads the team in rushing entering Week 11, with 523 yards and five touchdowns on 112 total carries. Ekeler also has 39 receptions for 340 yards and four receiving touchdowns entering Week 11.

Defensively for the Chargers entering Week 11, safety Derwin James leads the team in total tackles with 80. He also has 1.5 sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles entering Week 11. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa leads the Chargers in sacks entering Week 11 with 5.5 and he also has three forced fumbles on the season to go along with 28 total tackles. Cornerback Asante Samuel and linebacker Kyzir White each have two interceptions so far this season to lead the team in that stat.

The Chargers have 11 total takeaways on the season. They also have 46 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Chargers have met each other 34 times in total, including three playoff games, with Pittsburgh winning 24 games and Los Angeles winning 10 games. The Steelers are 5-2 against the Chargers under head coach Mike Tomlin, and 2-0 against them on the road.

The last time the Steelers and Chargers played was in Week 6 of the 2019 season. The Steelers won that game 24-17 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The Chargers last win against the Steelers at home came in 2006 as the San Diego Chargers, a 23-13 victory at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 4-3 against the Chargers and 2-1 against them on the road. He has thrown for 1,833 yards and nine touchdowns against the chargers during his career with four interceptions. Those meetings include one playoff game against the Chargers, which the Steelers and Roethlisberger won during the 2008 season.