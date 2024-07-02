Season 14, Episode 150 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by talking about a recent post I did on new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson and his deep passing performance last season as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Alex recently posted a video about the play of Steelers ILB Elandon Roberts in 2023 so we go over his findings and how he might fit into the 2024 defensive plans, especially if fellow ILB Cole Holcomb is fully healthy to start the regular season.

Some early 2024 over/under rushing yardage lines are out for Steelers running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren so Alex and I discuss those odds and the expected output for each player this season.

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk made an appearance on the latest episode of The Pivot Podcast, so Alex and I discuss a few things he had to say during that interview.

Alex and I then discuss the next nine players in my 90-In-30 series that has been running on the site for the last few weeks. The nine players we discussed late in this show are S Jalen Elliott, OT Troy Fautanu, DT Breiden Fehoko, QB Justin Fields, OL Joey Fisher, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, OC Zach Frazier, and TE Pat Freiermuth.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 93-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions from listeners that we have received since last Friday.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Early Rushing Over/Under Lines, ILB Elandon Roberts, QB Russell Wilson & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4488830903

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 149 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

