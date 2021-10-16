Watch: The Depot 180 — October 15 — Episode 165

Episode 165 — October 15, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers are all set to host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in what was an unusually long wait for the Steelers’ first primetime game. In today’s episode I give an injury rundown for both teams. The Steelers are as healthy as they have been all season, while the Seahawks have a couple glaring concerns. I also discuss Anthony McFarland Jr.’s status and a pair of free agent signings to the practice squad.

