Steelers Vs. Packers 2021 Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 4
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, October, 3, 2021
Site: Lambeau Field (80,978) • Green Bay, WI
Playing Surface: SIS Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Packers -6
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Green Bay.
The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Green Bay.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in October.
Green Bay are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Green Bay’s last 7 games.
Green Bay are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Green Bay are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games at home.
Green Bay are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Green Bay are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Green Bay are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in October.
The total has gone OVER in 9 of Green Bay’s last 12 games played in week 4.
Steelers Injuries
G Rashaad Coward (ankle) – Out
DT Carlos Davis (knee) – Out
T Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) – Out
WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) – Out
Packers Injuries:
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) – Out – IR
G Elgton Jenkins (ankle) – Doubtful
CB Kevin King (concussion) – Doubtful
LB Krys Barnes (concussion) – Questionable
DT Jack Heflin (ankle) – Questionable
S Vernon Scott (hamstring) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_oct_3_2021_at_green-bay-packers_weekly_release
Game Capsule:Week 4 NFL Capsules-pages-14