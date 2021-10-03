Steelers Vs. Packers 2021 Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, October, 3, 2021

Site: Lambeau Field (80,978) • Green Bay, WI

Playing Surface: SIS Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Packers -6

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Green Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Green Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in October.

Green Bay are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Green Bay’s last 7 games.

Green Bay are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Green Bay are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games at home.

Green Bay are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Green Bay are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Green Bay are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in October.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Green Bay’s last 12 games played in week 4.

Steelers Injuries

G Rashaad Coward (ankle) – Out

DT Carlos Davis (knee) – Out

T Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) – Out

WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) – Out

Packers Injuries:

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) – Out – IR

G Elgton Jenkins (ankle) – Doubtful

CB Kevin King (concussion) – Doubtful

LB Krys Barnes (concussion) – Questionable

DT Jack Heflin (ankle) – Questionable

S Vernon Scott (hamstring) – Questionable

Weather:

GREEN BAY WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: