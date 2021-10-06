Broncos Wednesday Injury Report Week 5: Five Players Sidelined Including Bridgewater, Gordon

The Denver Broncos have now released their first injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that five players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Broncos were quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), running back Melvin Gordon III (leg), tackle Bobby Massie (not injury related), wide receiver Diontae Spencer (chest), and cornerback Patrick Surtain II (chest).

It sounds like Bridgewater is highly questionable to play on Sunday against the Steelers as Wednesday comes to a close. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio did say during his afternoon press conference that there’s a chance that Bridgewater has a chance to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, however. Should Bridgewater ultimately be unable to play on Sunday against the Steelers backup quarterback Drew Lock would start in his place.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Broncos were inside linebacker Baron Browning (back), guard Graham Glasgow (knee), outside linebacker Von Miller (not injury related), outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring), and guard Dalton Risner (ankle). It’s worth noting that Browning, Mintze, Glasgow and Risner all missed the Broncos Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Practicing fully for the Broncos on Wednesday were defensive end Shelby Harris (wrist) and safety Justin Simmons (hand).