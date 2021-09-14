Watch: The Depot 180 — September 14 — Episode 156

Episode 156 — September 14, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off an unlikely victory as they stormed back towards the end of the game to upset the Buffalo Bills. In today’s video I recap the game and some of the personnel being used. I also discuss the unusual rookie class in Pittsburgh and give an injury recap.

