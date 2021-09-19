Steelers Vs. Raiders 2021 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 19, 2021

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6

Trends:

Las Vegas are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Las Vegas’ last 6 games.

Las Vegas are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

Las Vegas are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Las Vegas’ last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Las Vegas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in September.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games.

Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Las Vegas.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games played in week 2.

Raiders Injuries

G Richie Incognito (calf) – Out

RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) – Out

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion) – Out

QB Marcus Mariota (quadricep) – Out

CB Roderic Teamer (ankle) – Out

DE Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe) – Questionable

DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) – Questionable

DT Darius Philon (knee) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

DT Carlos Davis (knee) – Out

LB Devin Bush (groin) – Questionable

TE Zach Gentry (ankle) – Questionable

CB Joe Haden (groin) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_19_2021_vs_las-vegas-raiders_weekly_release



Game Capsule: