Steelers Vs. Raiders 2021 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 19, 2021
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Week 2 CBS TV coverage map per @506sports
#Steelers #Raiders #LVRvsPIT https://t.co/w5WGpuHiu4 pic.twitter.com/RQGRQKyJGd
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 15, 2021
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6
Trends:
Las Vegas are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Las Vegas’ last 6 games.
Las Vegas are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.
Las Vegas are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
Las Vegas are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road.
Las Vegas are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 10 of Las Vegas’ last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Las Vegas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in September.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games.
Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Las Vegas.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played in September.
The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games played in week 2.
Raiders Injuries
G Richie Incognito (calf) – Out
RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) – Out
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion) – Out
QB Marcus Mariota (quadricep) – Out
CB Roderic Teamer (ankle) – Out
DE Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe) – Questionable
DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) – Questionable
DT Darius Philon (knee) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
DT Carlos Davis (knee) – Out
LB Devin Bush (groin) – Questionable
TE Zach Gentry (ankle) – Questionable
CB Joe Haden (groin) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_sep_19_2021_vs_las-vegas-raiders_weekly_release
Game Capsule: