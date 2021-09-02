Report: Steelers Scouting Ohio State-Minnesota Thursday Night Game

There’s a Big 10 football game that will take place Thursday night as Minnesota is hosting Ohio State at 8 p.m. EST and that game can be seen on FOX. The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly have at least one scout in attendance for that game at Huntington Bank Stadium, according to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

31 NFL scouts have press box seats for tonight's Ohio State/Minnesota game: 49ers (5), Jets (2), Dolphins, Ravens, Colts, Bengals, Lions, Vikings, Bills (2), Browns, Panthers (2), Cowboys, Washington, Raiders, Bucs, Titans (2), Falcons, Steelers, Giants (3), Saints and Cardinals. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 2, 2021

Per Hope, the Steelers will have at least one scour present in the press box for the Thursday night game. In total, 31 scouts have press box seats for tonight’s game.

Some top Ohio State players that will draw al lot attention from scouts on Thursday night include wide receiver Garrett Wilson, wide receiver Chris Olave, defensive end Zach Harrison, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, tackle Thayer Munford, tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

For Minnesota, a lot of eyes will be on tackle Daniel Faalele Thursday night as he’s considered the school’s top 2022 draft prospect entering the 2021 season. Other top Minnesota players to watch Thursday night include quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, defensive end Esezi Otomewo and defensive end Boye Mafe