Giants Claim Rookie OLB Quincy Roche Off Waivers From Steelers

Waivers claims are starting to come in on Wednesday and while the Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any, they had a player claimed that they waived on Tuesday.

According to the NFL transaction sheet on Wednesday, the New York Giants claimed rookie outside linebacker Quincy Roche off waivers from the Steelers. Roche was selected by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Miami.

Roche had a nice preseason for the Steelers, but it wasn’t good enough for him to beat out fellow outside linebacker Jamir Jones for what turned out to be the fourth and final spot on the depth chart this year. In total, Roche registered five total tackles during the preseason with one sack and three quarterback hits. He played 156 total snaps during the preseason and that includes special teams play.

It will now be interesting to see if Roche sticks with the Giants. A few years ago, the Giants claimed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper off waivers from the Steelers but then subsequently waived him several weeks later.

With Roche now off to the Giants, it will be interesting to see which outside linebackers, if any, wind up on the Steelers practice squad. Veteran Cassius Marsh could be an option after being cut on Tuesday. The Steelers also recently waived rookie undrafted free agent outside linebacker Jamar Watson as well.