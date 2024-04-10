The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Recent Pre-Draft Visitors, Dane Brugler Draft Guide, Jaylen Warren & More

Season 14, Episode 113 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the New York Giants signing former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Miles Boykin on Tuesday. The discussion focuses on the Steelers now having lost their two special teams gunners so far this offseason in Boykin and CB James Pierre.

The Steelers keep adding to their pre-draft visitor list, so we talk about the most recent players visiting Pittsburgh. We spend a lot of time talking about former Texas WR Adonai Mitchell and where he ranks in this year’s draft class at the position and if he could be in play as the 20th overall selection.

Later in the show, we discuss the Steelers having former Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson in as one of their two pre-draft visitors on Wednesday and the significance of that happening.

Alex and I go over the contract details related to new Steelers TE MyCole Pruitt and where that leaves the team at in terms of available 2024 salary cap space. We also discuss the redistribution of cash the Steelers have had since early February as part of their offseason roster reshaping.

Alex and I have a spirited discussion about the possibility of the Steelers signing RB Jaylen Warren to a contract extension this offseason and what a new average per year amount might look like if they do.

With Wednesday being the release of the annual Dane Brugler draft guide on The Athletic, Alex and I dive into some of his positional rankings in this show. We focus on the center, tackle, wide receiver, defensive tackle, and cornerback positions when it comes to Brugler’s draft guide in relation to the Steelers needs.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 111-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Recent Pre-Draft Visitors, Dane Brugler Draft Guide Rankings, Jaylen Warren & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4954799026

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 113 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n