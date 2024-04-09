Giants Sign Former Steelers WR Miles Boykin

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Miles Boykin is now a New York Giant. Tuesday afternoon, the Giants announced they signed Boykin to a contract.

Boykin, 27, had served as a backup wide receiver but starting gunner and special teams ace. Added by the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season, Boykin played less than 300 offensive snaps over the past two years, catching just five passes. When he logged snaps offensively, he was primarily used as a big-bodied blocker in 13 personnel and other run-heavy personnel groupings. In 2023, he was targeted just four times, snagging three passes for 17 yards. His longest reception in Pittsburgh was an 11-yard grab in 2022. For his career, Boykin has 38 receptions for 498 yards and one touchdown, most of those numbers coming early in his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Boykin’s value in Pittsburgh was cutting his teeth as a core special teamer, logging over 500 snaps there across 2022 and 2023 while making 15 total tackles, including five this past season.

A height/weight/speed prospect out of Notre Dame, Pittsburgh showed interest in Boykin ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft. But the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the third round and he spent his first three seasons there before arriving in Pittsburgh, the Steelers claiming Boykin off waivers in April 2022 after the Ravens waived him. Miles Boykin re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal last offseason ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, he signs with the Giants. Contract terms weren’t immediately announced but it’s likely another one-year deal.

With CB James Pierre signing with the Washington Commanders, the Steelers will need to replace both starting gunners of the past two seasons. Pittsburgh has revamped the bottom of its wide receiver depth chart, signing veterans Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins while losing Boykin to the Giants. Their biggest move came last month, trading WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

From a special teams lens, the Steelers re-signed All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Miles Killebrew to a two-year deal, keeping at least one core “teams player” in place.