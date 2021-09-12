2021 Week 1 Steelers Vs Bills Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The game is surprisingly low scoring as the Buffalo Bills lead the Pittsburgh Steelers 10-0 at the half. The Steelers offense could not get anything going as the rush attack was easily stymied and the passing attack couldn’t get anything going. If you include the kneel down loss of yardage, the Steelers offense put up just 64 yards in total, or less than the Buffalo opening kick return netted in one play.

Halftime thoughts:#Steelers D with footing issues

Pass rush is solid. Watt is Watt & Ingram is a monster

Need to watch Josh runs in 2nd

Steelers run game is awful (evergreen)

Ben not too sharp to start

No Steelers explosive plays

54 total yards

1-6 on 3rds

Opening kickoff 3pts — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 12, 2021

The Steelers will start out the second half with the ball.

Ben Roethlisberger first half air yards: #Steelers

-3 C

2

4 C

3

2 C

12 C

-4 C

18

16

11

-2 C

1 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 12, 2021

The Steelers put up less yards than the Bills got on their opening kick return. pic.twitter.com/CLNZLeQfDR — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) September 12, 2021

Najee Harris played 100% of the offensive snaps in the first half and produced 8 yards on 7 carries and 1 target.

Touchback for the Steelers. Time for the offense to wake up.

The Steelers seem committed to rushing the football as Najee Harris topped his first half total in the first two plays. Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception, but the defense was called for holding so it does not hold up.

Diontae Johnson on a quick wide receiver screen. He slipped off the first defender and picked up 6 yards. He went to the other side of the field the next play to Juju on the quick slant, but it was incomplete, maybe a drop.

3rd and 4 and Ben was in a hurry to make a pre snap adjustment. Nearly a delay of game, but they got the play off and ultimately hit Eric Ebron for a healthy pickup and a first down.

Chase Claypool with a very difficult combat catch over Tre’Davious White and another first down. The Steelers are in the red zone.

Diontae Johnson on first down for a pickup of 5. Najee Harris up the middle on 2nd down, span away from the first defender but brought down for a gain of 1. 3rd and 4 and Ben misses Najee Harris in the flat. It was going to be a tough one for Najee to punch in, but Ben has to give him a chance.

The Steelers will kick the field goal and Chris Boswell is good for it. 10-3 Bills.

The Bills starting out on their own 25 after the touchback. James Pierre in coverage on the reception for a pickup of 7.

Josh Allen too high on 2nd and 3. Diggs couldn’t quite haul it in for the easy 1st down. 3rd and 3 now. The Bills convert.

Steelers REALLY mixing up base nickel and dime personnel #Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 12, 2021

Joe Haden nearly picked off the deep throw, but it was thrown really hard and it went through his hands.

3rd and 3 on Pittsburgh’s 40 yard line for the Bills. Josh Allen rushed up the middle. A low throw on 1st down falls incomplete. TJ Watt lined up at inside backer on 2nd down and ended up with the tackle for a short gain. 3rd and 8 now, and Allen dropped back. The ball was deflected by Minkah Fitzpatrick and nearly caught by Cole Beasley.

The Bills are going for it on 4th and 8, but it was deflected by Cam Sutton. That is a couple big plays on possession downs for Sutton.

On first down, the ball was batted down by Tremaine Edmunds intended for Juju Smith-Schuster. Chase Claypool for a pickup of 9 on 2nd, and Najee Harris was able to go up the middle for the first down pickup.

Pat Freiermuth with a 24 yard pickup over the middle. He was wide open. Debut catch for the rookie.

Chase Claypool on the Jet Sweep. Kendrick Green was way the heck out there blocking for Claypool. A huge pickup and now 1st and goal for Pittsburgh. Also a nice block by Pat Freiermuth.

Ben Roethlisberger escaped the pocket and extended the play on 2nd down and tried to hit Eric Ebron in the end zone. The ball fell incomplete.

3rd and goal now from the six yard line. Najee Harris lined up in the slot and got the ball on the crosser, but was brought down from behind short of the end zone. Chris Boswell field goal is good. 10-6 Bills.

Cameron Heyward batted the ball down on 1st down after a Cole Beasley first down pickup. Nothing there on the rush around the right end for Singletary. 3rd and 8 now.

Josh Allen saw nothing there downfield and he scrambled for the first.

END OF 3RD QUARTER – Bills 10 – Steelers 6.

The defense is putting forth a heroic effort, and somehow this game is only at a margin of 4 heading into the final quarter.

The Steelers held the Bills on 3rd down, but its now 4th and 1. The Bills will go for it again.

Another bit of trickery as Josh Allen faked the QB sneak up the middle as they did earlier in the game before he turned and threw it to his running back on the swing. Cam Sutton with another huge play on a possession down.

The Steelers now have the ball and can take the lead with a touchdown for the first time in the game.

That's an… interesting 4th down call you have there, Buffalo. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XhLEntomQ5 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 12, 2021

Najee Harris showing some flashes there. He picked up 5 yards for what probably should have been no gain, fighting through contact multiple times.

Ben Roethlisberger to Chase Claypool deep. The defender didn’t make any effort to get his head around, an easy DPI call.

Steelers are in scoring range to take their first lead.

Najee Harris with a huge pickup cutting through into the second level for 18. The next play, Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson on the corner fade. Johnson, not known for his hands, makes the hard catch and drags his toes for the touchdown. 13-10 Steelers.

Whatever the halftime adjustments were, they worked. The Steelers have over 200 yards of offense and 13 points on three drives this half.

Devin Bush brought down Cole Beasley for a pickup of 4 on first down. TJ Watt being double and triple teamed now.

James Pierre with a nice punch on the ball after the completion. It ended up being ruled incomplete, but very nearly was a forced fumble.

Cameron Heyward and TJ Watt in on the 3rd down sack. 4th and 12 for the Bills and this time they punt.

The Steelers block the punt and Ulysees Gilbert III recovers for the touchdown. Miles Killebrew with the block. 20-10 Steelers.

Devin Singletary got into the second level and got into a 1:1 with Terrell Edmunds who squared him up and prevented the possible touchdown. The next play, Singletary for another big gain.

On third down Joe Haden knocked the ball out for a fumble, but it rolled out of bounds. The Bills going for the field goal and it is good. 20-13 Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger went very deep for the kill shot to Diontae Johnson, but it fell incomplete. A flag down on the play. Defensive holding, so another set of downs and more clock the Steelers can hopefully chew up.

Najee Harris went for about 4 yards on 1st down, and next play to Juju Smith-Schuster for another first down. The offense is driving here and should chew up most of the rest of this clock. A field goal should seal the game.

False start on Juju. Ben Roethlisberger not to be outdone by Josh Allen tries his best scramble after seeing nothing downfield. He picked up about 8 yards on the scramble. After an incompletion, Ben hits Chase Claypool on 3rd and 7 for the first down conversion.

Chase Claypool appears to be a little banged up on the play.

The Steelers enter field goal range with 02:56 remaining. A Najee Harris rush up the middle for a loss of one, but the Bills burn another timeout.

Ben Roethlisberger with a pass attempt, but it falls incomplete. The clock obviously not moving after a pass. Probably should have rushed it.

James Washington out in the flat on 3rd down, but gets stopped well short of the sticks. Buffalo opted to use their final timeout.

Chris Boswell with the chance to make it a 2 possession game with 2:47 remaining.

The field goal is good! 23-13 Steelers.

Good snap, good hold, good operation, good kick. Money from Chris Boswell. Heck of a drive. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 12, 2021

On 4th and 10, the Bills convert to Emmanuel Sanders to keep a small hope alive.

2:00 WARNING



Cole Beasley complete for another first down pickup. Holding called on the Bills and TJ Watt got the sack. There was a penalty, but it was declined to keep the running clock.

False start on Emmanuel Sanders to make it 3rd and long, but they convert to Stefon Diggs who got out of bounds to kill the clock.

Melvin Ingram called for the offsides and his helmet popped off. He looked like he got kicked in his exposed head as he brought Josh Allen to the ground.

Buffalo kicks the field goal and its good. 23-16 Steelers.

Onside kick coming and mind you, there was a successful one of these against the Steelers in the preseason. Hopefully they learned from that experience.

Juju Smith-Schuster sniped the ball out of the air on the roll on hands team. Steelers will get the victory today after a couple of kneel downs.

FINAL SCORE 23 – 16 STEELERS (1-0)