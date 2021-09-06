2021 Offseason Questions: Will Steelers Use More Dime After Recent Secondary Additions?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.

They have lost a large number of key players in the offseason, like Maurkice Pouncey, Bud Dupree, Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro, Mike Hilton, and Steven Nelson, but they’ve also made significant additions as the months have gone on, notably Trai Turner, Melvin Ingram, Joe Schobert, and Ahkello Witherspoon. They also added Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green, and Dan Moore Jr., all of whom look to be in a starting role (or complementary role in Freiermuth’s case) for the season opener.

There isn’t much left to do but to play the games at this point. They have a 53-man roster, though it will always change to some degree. They still have a lot to figure out, though, such as what Matt Canada’s offense is going to look like in any given week, or how the new-look secondary and offensive line is going to play.

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: Will the Steelers run more dime defense following the additions of Ahkello Witherspoon and Karl Joseph?

While one move is still pending, the Steelers have already added two defensive backs who were not previously with the team to their 53-man since it was initially set. They first announced the signing safety Karl Joseph, who should be brought up from the practice squad this week, and then traded for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler was recently asked about playing dime, a variety of defensive sub-package that includes some combination of six defensive backs, during the 2021 season, and his responses one might say were pessimistic on the subject.

Both Witherspoon and Joseph are experienced veteran players, and head coach Mike Tomlin has plenty of history of using a third safety as his dime defender, from Tyrone Carter to Robert Golden. I think even J.J. Wilcox may have served that role a bit. Will Allen played as much as Vince Williams did in 2013 as the dime.

But when the subject was broached, Butler instead referred to their nickel defense with Devin Bush and the recently acquired Joe Schobert at inside linebacker. While he was suggesting that their coverage skills in the middle are sufficient enough to prevent them from playing a lot of dime, it also felt like a rebuke of their secondary depth.

But arguably, they have enough depth now. With Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre, and Witherspoon at cornerback, paired with Minkah Fitzpatrick Terrell Edmunds, Joseph, and perhaps Tre Norwood, they at least have some options to explore.