ESPN Columnist Thinks Steelers Should Reunite With CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken steps to solidify their secondary this offseason, starting with the Diontae Johnson-for-Donte Jackson trade with the Carolina Panthers during the first week of free agency. Just a couple days later, they signed S DeShon Elliott. More recently, the Steelers reunited with CB Cam Sutton to complete their secondary revamp from a season ago. Just Joey Porter Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick are returning as starters with several new faces surrounding them. They could still use depth, and ESPN columnist Aaron Schatz suggests they should reunite with another former member of the secondary – CB Ahkello Witherspoon.

The ESPN post outlined the “final moves” for all 32 teams prior to training camp. Wide receiver is probably the bigger need, but that angle has been discussed endlessly over the last few months, and Schatz took a different route.

“Even with the arrival of Cameron Sutton to play in the slot, the Steelers could still use more veteran depth at corner,” Schatz wrote. “Witherspoon, a former Steeler, was surprisingly good for the Rams last season — he ranked 18th in success rate in coverage and 37th in coverage DVOA with 14 passes defensed. He will likely be inexpensive to sign, as he’s 29 years old and could back up all three Steelers starters.”

Witherspoon was with the Steelers in 2021 and 2022 after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks days before the start of the 2021 season. He played his first game in Week 2 but didn’t see the field again until Week 11. He made three starts that season and finished strong with three interceptions and six pass breakups over the final eight weeks.

That led to a lot of optimism for him entering the 2022 season, but he only ended up playing snaps in four games and struggled in his second year with the team, including a lingering hamstring injury that hampered his play and availability. He was released last offseason and was subsequently signed by the Los Angeles Rams.

He started all 17 games for the Rams and had the best season of his career with 14 total passes defensed, including three interceptions. He also had a career-high 52 total tackles and three tackles for loss. He signed a one-year deal in Los Angeles worth $1,080,000.

As it stands, the Steelers would find themselves in some trouble if either Porter or Jackson were to go down injured. Cam Sutton would likely have to move outside, where he struggled last year in Detroit, and the slot would be left without a solid option. Signing a veteran like Witherspoon would provide solid depth and protect the team against having to change up its personnel too much if an injury occurs.

If he is willing to come back for cheap, then I am all for bringing back Ahkello Witherspoon on a one-year deal to compete with Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, and others.