Several Former Steelers Work Out For NFL Teams Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had several former players work out for teams across the NFL on Monday, including former OG Joey Fisher and CB Ahkello Witherspoon. Fisher worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Witherspoon worked out for the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, Chris Oladokun, who the Steelers drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, worked out for the Tennessee Titans, while former P Corliss Waitman worked out with the New Orleans Saints. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported the workouts.

Witherspoon is the most notable name on the list, and he was part of a group that included RB Leonard Fournette, who worked out for the Colts. Pittsburgh plays the Colts in Week 4, and if Indianapolis signs Witherspoon, he could wind up facing his former team early in the season. The Lions signed CB David Long Jr. to their practice squad, who was also a part of their workouts today, which could mean that the team liked what they saw out of him more than Witherspoon.

Witherspoon played 13 games with seven starts for the Steelers between 2021 and 2022, intercepting three balls in 2021 and one in 2022 while adding 11 passes defensed during his time in Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The San Francisco 49ers originally signed Fisher as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed with Pittsburgh after being waived by the 49ers and returned to the Steelers on a reserve/futures deal in January. He struggled with back-to-back penalties, including one that wiped out a first-down completion in Pittsburgh’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, and was part of the team’s roster cuts last week.

Oladokun spent the last two seasons as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, serving mostly on the practice squad. He was Pittsburgh’s fourth quarterback after being drafted in 2022 and saw limited reps in training camp before being waived and signing with Kansas City.

Waitman was the starting punter for the Denver Broncos in 2022, but he punted in two games for the Steelers in 2021 in place of Pressley Harvin III, who was on bereavement leave. Waitman also had a prior stint in Pittsburgh in 2020, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama and sticking on the practice squad. He later signed a reserve/futures contract with the team.

New Orleans may be looking for an upgrade over P Lou Hedley, as they also worked out P Trenton Gill in addition to Waitman. It’ll be interesting to see if he can get another opportunity in the NFL.

The Steelers were also busy with workouts today, as the team worked out former All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew.