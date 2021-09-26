2021 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 3 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Texans +9
|Panthers -9
|Panthers -9
|Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +7.5
|Cardinals -7.5
|Cardinals -7.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -5.5
|Titans -5.5
|Titans -5.5
|Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -7.5
|Bills -7.5
|Bills -7.5
|New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3
|Saints +3
|Saints +3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants -3
|Falcons +3
|Giants -3
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -7
|Browns -7
|Bears +7
|Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +7.5
|Lions +7.5
|Ravens -7.5
|Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -3.5
|Raiders -3.5
|Raiders -3.5
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -10.5
|Jets +10.5
|Broncos -10.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +1
|Buccaneers -1
|Buccaneers -1
|Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +1
|Seahawks -1
|Seahawks -1
|Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3
|Packers +3
|Packers +3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Cowboys -3.5
|Cowboys -3.5
|Cowboys -3.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 24-20
|Steelers 20-16
|Week 2 Results
|10-6
|7-9
|2021 Results
|14-18
|14-18
-97