Season 12, Episode 27 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report heading into Friday. It’s full of questionable players so we do our best at predicting how Sunday will shake out for each of them.

The Steelers had several media sessions on Thursday and those included coordinators Keith Butler and Matt Canada. Alex and I hit on the main talking points from both coaches. We also go over a few things said on Thursday by outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs ahead of the Steelers Sunday Week 3 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We talk some about what we expect to see out of Buggs and possibly outside linebacker Jamir Jones on Sunday against the Bengals.

With the Steelers Week 3 game forthcoming, Alex and I dive deep into our final breakdowns of that contest against the Bengals. We talk about the best way to defend the Bengals offense and especially quarterback Joe Burrow. We also discuss the Bengals great receiving core.

We discuss what we think the Steelers might try to do offensively on Sunday against the Bengals and if we think the running game will have some success in Week 3 with rookie running back Najee Harris.

As usual, we pick all the remaining Week 3 NFL games against the spread later in this show and then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Coordinator Thursday, Week 3 Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-sep-24-episode-1464

