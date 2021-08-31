Watch: The Depot 180 — August 31 — Episode 152

Episode 152 — August 31, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The initial 53 man roster is now set, as the Steelers and all other teams in the league had to narrow their roster down earlier today. Today I provided instant reactions to the roster cuts including how the defensive line and secondary look. I also discuss the possibility of additions to the roster prior to the season opener.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.