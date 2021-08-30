Eckert’s Stats: Steelers 2021 Full Preseason Datapoints Plus 53-Man Roster Prediction

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 preseason has come to a close, I wanted to revisit the datapoints I looked at in my Mid-Preseason Datapoints Article. If you like to see trends you can reference what the datapoints looked like, and how they compare to the results of the entire preseason. I am also going to pose more questions than commentary for you the readers to answer in the comments. Another personal goal was to see how the datapoint compared to my film study, research, and articles either confirming or allowing me to learn more about the players as I make my 53-man roster prediction from everything I’ve learned through the preseason to conclude the article. With these things in mind, I hope you enjoy.

Quarterbacks: ADOT (Average Distance of Target) and ADJ% (Adjusted Completion %)

Do you think Roethlisberger will have a stronger ADOT season than he did in 2020?

I have the same depth chart order as I did halfway through the preseason: Roethlisberger, Rudolph, Haskins, and Dobbs. Do you agree?

Running Backs: YPA (Rushing Yards per Attempt) and YCO/A (Yards After Contact per Attempt)

Do you think Kalen Ballage did enough this preseason to make the 53-man roster? He also did well in yards per attempt:

Fullbacks: RBLK (Run Blocking Grade)

Watt has not played much this preseason still, and Edmunds provided a spark in the receiving game:

I hope to see much more of Watt in the regular season, do you think he will see the field much in the regular season?

Wide Receivers: ADOT (Average Distance of Target) and YAC/REC (Yards After Catch per Reception)

It’s great to see Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson were also in the ten to fifteen yard range in ADOT, something that Dave Bryan has pointed out as a weakness in Roethlisberger’s game and can’t wait to see if it improves this season.

NOTE: Tyler Simmons and Mathew Sexton still didn’t have any YAC in their opportunities, and Simmons hasn’t played since I completed the mid-preseason data points.

Tight Ends: Reception % and Run Blocking Grade

Gentry stands out at the bottom of the graph but made up for it with his blocking overall through the preseason:

Offensive lineman: Run and Pass Blocking Grades

Joe Haeg and Kevin Dotson still top the list compared to the mid-preseason data points in the running game, B.J. Finney still at the top in pass blocking:

I definitely enjoyed watching and learning as much as possible about the offensive line this preseason. Who do you think will make the 53-man roster?

Defensive interior: Run Defense and Pass Rush Grades

Isaiah Buggs tops the run defense chart, but is also last in pass rushing on this graph:

Edge rushers: Run Defense and Pass Rush Grades

I was encouraged to see Roche improve on the run defense chart from the mid-preseason data points, but more impressed by Marsh’s pass rush improvement:

Linebackers: Run Defense and Coverage Grades

Buddy Johnson continues to lead in coverage as he did in the preseason datapoints and can’t wait to see Schobert with the defense in the preseason.

Cornerbacks: Coverage and Tackling Grades

James Pierre has been a pleasant surprise to me, deserving to see the field in the regular season.

NOTE: Joe Haden didn’t have any tackles on his five preseason snaps. Arthur Maulet still leads in tackling as he did in the mid-preseason data points. Is that enough to make the roster having coverage weaknesses?

Safeties: Coverage and Tackling Grades

Miles Killebrew really impressed me this year and continues to lead the coverage chart for the preseason.

The interesting question in my opinion is who will make the practice squad out of all the defensive backs, what is your answer?

Kickers:

I won’t do a chart here since Chris Boswell is the only kicker currently, he did have a missed extra point but overall good preseason.

Punters: Punt Grade and Punts inside 20 yardline

What a close battle all preseason, who do you have winning the job?

Returners: Return Grade

Special Teams Tackles

JAMIR JONES! Enough said right? Now I’d like to wrap up with my 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad predictions:

53-MAN ROSTER PREDICTION QB Ben Roethlisberger Mason Rudolph Dwayne Haskins HB Najee Harris Anthony McFarland Kalen Ballage Benny Snell FB Derek Watt WR Diontae Johnson James Washington Chase Claypool Ray-Ray McCloud JuJu Smith-Schuster TE Eric Ebron Pat Freiermuth Zach Gentry LT Chukwuma Okorafor Dan Moore LG Kevin Dotson B.J. Finney C Kendrick Green J.C. Hassenauer RG Trai Turner RT Zach Banner Joe Haeg DI Cameron Heyward Chris Wormley Stephon Tuitt Carlos Davis Tyson Alualu Isaiaah Loudermilk ED T.J. Watt Melvin Ingram Cassius Marsh Alex Highsmith Jamir Jones LB Joe Schobert Robert Spillane Buddy Johnson Devin Bush Marcus Allen CB Joe Haden Justin Layne Cameron Sutton Arthur Maulet James Pierre S Minkah Fitzpatrick Miles Killebrew Terrell Edmunds Tre Norwood K Chris Boswell P Pressley Harvin LS Christian Kuntz

16-MAN PRACTICE SQUAD PREDICTION POS Trey Edmunds FB Jaylen Samuels HB Anthony Johnson WR Cody White WR Rico Bussey WR Kevin Rader TE Rashaad Coward G John Leglue G Chaz Green T Henry Mondeaux DI Isaiah Buggs DI Quincy Roche ED Ulysees Gilbert LB Mark Gilbert CB Lamont Wade S Donovan Stiner S

I really hope you have enjoyed the preseason as I have, learning a ton about the players, and seeing the next chapter unfold as we head into the 2021 regular season. I really hope you enjoyed the article and look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for reading!