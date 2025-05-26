The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First OTA Preview, Rodgers’ Comments, Howard Under-Center Narrative & More

Season 15, Episode 138 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into previewing the upcoming OTA sessions the Pittsburgh Steelers will go through beginning on Tuesday. We go over several things we will be looking for during the 2025 OTAs as it relates to several players, roles and alignments.

Veteran free agent QB Aaron Rodgers made several interesting comments during a question-and-answer session at a recent musical event stop, and Alex and I make sure to go over those. We discuss whether or not Rodgers will sign with the Steelers in the next 24 hours and if it’s fair to expect him to at least join the team by the start of the annual mandatory minicamp.

Thanks to a recent study that Alex did on Steelers rookie QB Will Howard from his college career, we can effectively bust the recent narrative concerning his under-center experience as he enters the NFL. We go over his under-center snaps in college relative to all of the drafted quarterbacks this year.

Alex and I go over my Steelers’ cash-spending post that went up on the site Sunday. We discuss how much more cash the Steelers should be expected to spend this offseason, who they are likely to spend that cash on, and why.

While talking about cash spending as it relates to the Steelers, Alex and I discuss the difference between cash dollars and cap dollars. We also discuss what the NFL might do moving forward to potentially address cap integrity issues the league might be undergoing right now, especially since the COVID years. It’s a lengthy conversation, but an informative one just the same.

This 117-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

