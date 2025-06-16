The Terrible Podcast — Talking State Of Steelers’ 2025 Offense, Rodgers’ Relationship With Smith & More

Season 15, Episode 148 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, especially as it sits now exiting mandatory minicamp.

We go over all of the positional groups on offense and give our thoughts on those relative to being improved or not versus this time last year. We express our concerns about the Steelers’ offensive line depth ahead of training camp getting underway.

How will new QB Aaron Rodgers mesh with OC Arthur Smith in 2025? We address that question and also go over a few offensive stats that the Steelers must improve when it comes to 2025. We discuss touchdown drives in the first two possessions and much more.

Alex and I discuss Smith’s one season with the Atlanta Falcons that included QB Matt Ryan as the starter. We also talk about what Rodgers has ahead of him when it comes to him getting on the same page with all members of the offense prior to the regular season getting underway.

Is there any chance that Rodgers is once again the Steelers’ quarterback in 2026? If so, would Smith still be the team’s offensive coordinator in such a scenario? We attempt to answer those two questions during this show.

We close this show by discussing OLB T.J. Watt as it relates to fan perception during this offseason’s contract negotiations. We look back at the fan perception from several years ago when Watt was aiming for a lucrative contract extension and how it’s unlikely to be the same this offseason.

This 80-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

