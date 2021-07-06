Watch: The Depot 180 — July 6 — Episode 138

Episode 138 — July 6, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I briefly touch on the Devin Bush social media situation. I also talk about Mike Tomlin being disappointed that the team couldn’t retain James Conner and some Kevin Colbert comments on Dwayne Haskins.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.