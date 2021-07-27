Watch: The Depot 180 — July 27 — Episode 143

Episode 143 — July 27, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers are back to training camp as they will soon put pads on for the first time in practice. Be sure to track along with Alex Kozora’s training camp diaries throughout the week – we sorely missed them last year.

In today’s episode, I talk about Kevin Colbert’s press conference where he covered a variety of topics. I also discuss the outside linebacker depth and the slot cornerback position.

