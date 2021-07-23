Watch: The Depot 180 — July 23 — Episode 142

Episode 142 — July 23, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discussed the start of trainings camp and some news coming from post practice press conferences. I also talk about Antoine Brooks Jr. having the inside track to the slot corner position, and Malik Hooker likely signing elsewhere.

Also, a special congratulations to Ernesto Garcia, who is the winner of the Hall of Fame game ticket giveaway.

Congrats to @egarcia2610, as announced today on "The Depot 180". Ernesto, I will direct message you. Enjoy the Hall of Fame Game with a +1! Thanks to @Steelersdepot for allowing me to use their platform to get tickets into the reader's hands.#HereWeGo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/0SM8mDEcKU — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) July 23, 2021

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.