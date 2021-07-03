Watch: The Depot 180 — July 2 — Episode 137

Episode 137 — July 2, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Today, I touched on the Kevin Dotson rumors that popped up earlier in the week. I also talked about a couple reports from NFL insider John Clayton discussing the David DeCastro release and the possibility of signing back Steven Nelson from free agency.

