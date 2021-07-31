Eckert: OL Stat Study 2.0 Using PFF Run/Pass Blocking, SIS Total Points Earned Metrics 2016-2020

Today I am continuing my “Offensive Line Study Series”, here is a link to the first study that I would recommend for full context of this study:

OL Study 1.0

I wanted to dive deeper and get a broader view than a single season. I also wanted to answer this question: How did the players grade according to stats from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions (SIS) in the last five years?

Here are the definitions for the datapoints used in this study:

PFF Run Block Grade (RBLK) = PFF Grade for Run Blocking

PFF Pass Block Grade (PBLK) = PFF Grade for Pass Blocking

SIS Total Points Earned (TPE) = The total of a player’s EPA responsibility using the Total Points system

Some important things before the graph, the players in this study are the leaders in single season TPE with the highest snap counts (for durability), then layering in the PFF grades and TPE from 2016-2020. I also focused on more recent players that have played since 2018, then how those players did over the five-year sample size with the above datapoints. With that in mind, here’s what 2016-2020 looked like:

Great! I really enjoyed layering in the TPE as the dot sizes to see how their team value datapoint compared to the PFF Grades. Any players with larger dots in the bottom left were favored by the TPE stat, and any smaller dots elsewhere were favored by PFF grades. I also marked the Steelers players so we could see how Alejandro, Maurkice, and Ramon compared to the league. This again highlights how durable Villanueva has been, along with the new era at a position we’ve been blessed to see great stability in personnel for several years. All being below the mean in run blocking leads me to an interesting question: Are you optimistic the Steelers line will improve in run blocking this season? If so, which players could be above average league wide?

Now let’s look at this angle, who were the best TPE players from the graph according to SIS, with PFF Grades, and Study 1.0 Ranks:

Total Points Earned Rk RBLK Rk PBLK Rk Study 1.0 Rk 1. Joe Thuney 29 22 2. Andrew Whitworth 18 2 3. Jake Matthews 42 10 22 4. Zack Martin 2 9 5. David Bakhtiari 20 1 6. Alejandro Villanueva 37 16 23 7. Rob Havenstein 14 48 3 8. Shaq Mason 3 36 9. Kevin Zeitler 26 14 49 10. Rodney Hudson 22 4 21 11. Jack Conklin 11 27 12. Charles Leno 35 26 24 13. Kelvin Beachum 62 25 19 14. Gabe Jackson 46 29 44 15. Ronnie Stanley 27 6 16. Quinton Spain 47 44 17. Ben Jones 16 30 27 18. Andrew Norwell 39 13 19. Brandon Fusco 34 50 20. Brandon Brooks 6 3 21. Joel Bitonio 24 5 5 22. Cody Whitehair 8 53 23. Anthony Castonzo 23 15 24. Ereck Flowers 49 47 25. Germain Ifedi 58 58 39 26. Maurkice Pouncey 44 35 27. Duane Brown 15 12 8 28. John Miller 53 46 29. Corey Linsley 17 17 30. Ryan Jensen 30 43 40 31. A.J. Cann 55 52 32. Ali Marpet 7 20 33. Orlando Brown 36 21 32 34. Trenton Brown 38 33 35. David Andrews 13 34 36. Matt Paradis 10 38 53 37. Bobby Hart 60 59 38. Nate Solder 31 31 39. Ramon Foster 56 19 40. Marshal Yanda 5 7 41. Taylor Moton 28 18 26 42. Quenton Nelson 1 11 2 43. D.J. Humphries 9 40 1 44. Richie Incognito 21 8 45. Donald Penn 19 49 46. Chase Roullier 41 28 6 47. Max Unger 52 24 48. Jordan Mills 64 60 49. Bradley Bozeman 43 63 52 50. Brian O’Neill 25 42 12 51. Travis Frederick 4 23 52. Jermey Parnell 32 37 53. James Hurst 63 32 54. Austin Blythe 57 64 29 55. Will Hernandez 59 51 56. Connor Williams 45 54 15 57. Ted Karras 33 45 36 58. Isaac Seumalo 50 56 59. John Jerry 51 41 60. Dennis Kelly 40 57 45 61. Erik McCoy 12 39 34 62. Greg Mancz 48 61 63. Austin Howard 61 62 64. Austin Corbett 54 55 25

This view will tend to favor players with longer/healthier careers but that is valuable for as physical this position group is. We know this all to well regarding having an offensive line as one of the strengths of the team to being one of the biggest concerns in this sample size. Hopefully this will apply to the 2021 o-line, staying healthy (knocks on wood) so they can build chemistry and hopefully be successful.

Now I would like to take all the information from this study to get a more complete ranking for this study:

Study 2.0 Ranks POS TEAM 1. Zack Martin RG DAL 2. Andrew Whitworth LT LAR 3. David Bakhtiari LT GB 4. Brandon Brooks RG PHI 5. Joel Bitonio LG CLE 6. Quenton Nelson LG IND 7. Rodney Hudson C LV 8. Duane Brown LT SEA 9. Shaq Mason RG NE 10. Ronnie Stanley LT BAL 11. Jack Conklin RT CLE 12. Joe Thuney LG NE 13. Marshal Yanda RG BAL 14. Rob Havenstein RT LAR 15. Jake Matthews LT ATL 16. Ali Marpet LG TB 17. Anthony Castonzo LT IND 18. Alejandro Villanueva LT PIT 19. Corey Linsley C GB 20. Ben Jones C TEN 21. D.J. Humphries LT ARI 22. Andrew Norwell LG JAX 23. Charles Leno LT CHI 24. Richie Incognito LG LV 25. Kevin Zeitler RG NYG 26. Travis Frederick C DAL 27. David Andrews C NE 28. Cody Whitehair C CHI 29. Taylor Moton RT CAR 30. Kelvin Beachum RT ARI 31. Chase Roullier C WAS 32. Orlando Brown RT BAL 33. Brian O’Neill RT MIN 34. Gabe Jackson RG LV 35. Nate Solder LT NYG 36. Matt Paradis C CAR 37. Brandon Fusco RG ATL 38. Maurkice Pouncey C PIT 39. Trenton Brown RT LV 40. Quinton Spain RG CIN 41. Ryan Jensen C TB 42. Erik McCoy C NO 43. Donald Penn RT WAS 44. Ramon Foster LG PIT 45. Ereck Flowers LG MIA 46. Jermey Parnell RT JAX 47. Max Unger C NO 48. John Miller RG CAR 49. Connor Williams LG DAL 50. Ted Karras C MIA 51. Germain Ifedi RG CHI 52. A.J. Cann RG JAX 53. James Hurst LT NO 54. Austin Corbett RG LAR 55. John Jerry LT CIN 56. Dennis Kelly RT TEN 57. Austin Blythe C LAR 58. Bradley Bozeman LG BAL 59. Bobby Hart RT CIN 60. Isaac Seumalo LG PHI 61. Will Hernandez LG NYG 62. Greg Mancz C BAL 63. Jordan Mills RT BAL 64. Austin Howard RG WAS

For the next study, I will add playoff value like my other series and wrap up with more visualizations, hope you enjoyed! Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments!