Eckert: OL Stat Study 2.0 Using PFF Run/Pass Blocking, SIS Total Points Earned Metrics 2016-2020

Today I am continuing my “Offensive Line Study Series”, here is a link to the first study that I would recommend for full context of this study:
I wanted to dive deeper and get a broader view than a single season. I also wanted to answer this question: How did the players grade according to stats from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions (SIS) in the last five years?
Here are the definitions for the datapoints used in this study:
- PFF Run Block Grade (RBLK) = PFF Grade for Run Blocking
- PFF Pass Block Grade (PBLK) = PFF Grade for Pass Blocking
- SIS Total Points Earned (TPE) = The total of a player’s EPA responsibility using the Total Points system
Some important things before the graph, the players in this study are the leaders in single season TPE with the highest snap counts (for durability), then layering in the PFF grades and TPE from 2016-2020. I also focused on more recent players that have played since 2018, then how those players did over the five-year sample size with the above datapoints. With that in mind, here’s what 2016-2020 looked like:
Great! I really enjoyed layering in the TPE as the dot sizes to see how their team value datapoint compared to the PFF Grades. Any players with larger dots in the bottom left were favored by the TPE stat, and any smaller dots elsewhere were favored by PFF grades. I also marked the Steelers players so we could see how Alejandro, Maurkice, and Ramon compared to the league. This again highlights how durable Villanueva has been, along with the new era at a position we’ve been blessed to see great stability in personnel for several years. All being below the mean in run blocking leads me to an interesting question: Are you optimistic the Steelers line will improve in run blocking this season? If so, which players could be above average league wide?
Now let’s look at this angle, who were the best TPE players from the graph according to SIS, with PFF Grades, and Study 1.0 Ranks:
|Total Points Earned Rk
|RBLK Rk
|PBLK Rk
|Study 1.0 Rk
|1. Joe Thuney
|29
|22
|2. Andrew Whitworth
|18
|2
|3. Jake Matthews
|42
|10
|22
|4. Zack Martin
|2
|9
|5. David Bakhtiari
|20
|1
|6. Alejandro Villanueva
|37
|16
|23
|7. Rob Havenstein
|14
|48
|3
|8. Shaq Mason
|3
|36
|9. Kevin Zeitler
|26
|14
|49
|10. Rodney Hudson
|22
|4
|21
|11. Jack Conklin
|11
|27
|12. Charles Leno
|35
|26
|24
|13. Kelvin Beachum
|62
|25
|19
|14. Gabe Jackson
|46
|29
|44
|15. Ronnie Stanley
|27
|6
|16. Quinton Spain
|47
|44
|17. Ben Jones
|16
|30
|27
|18. Andrew Norwell
|39
|13
|19. Brandon Fusco
|34
|50
|20. Brandon Brooks
|6
|3
|21. Joel Bitonio
|24
|5
|5
|22. Cody Whitehair
|8
|53
|23. Anthony Castonzo
|23
|15
|24. Ereck Flowers
|49
|47
|25. Germain Ifedi
|58
|58
|39
|26. Maurkice Pouncey
|44
|35
|27. Duane Brown
|15
|12
|8
|28. John Miller
|53
|46
|29. Corey Linsley
|17
|17
|30. Ryan Jensen
|30
|43
|40
|31. A.J. Cann
|55
|52
|32. Ali Marpet
|7
|20
|33. Orlando Brown
|36
|21
|32
|34. Trenton Brown
|38
|33
|35. David Andrews
|13
|34
|36. Matt Paradis
|10
|38
|53
|37. Bobby Hart
|60
|59
|38. Nate Solder
|31
|31
|39. Ramon Foster
|56
|19
|40. Marshal Yanda
|5
|7
|41. Taylor Moton
|28
|18
|26
|42. Quenton Nelson
|1
|11
|2
|43. D.J. Humphries
|9
|40
|1
|44. Richie Incognito
|21
|8
|45. Donald Penn
|19
|49
|46. Chase Roullier
|41
|28
|6
|47. Max Unger
|52
|24
|48. Jordan Mills
|64
|60
|49. Bradley Bozeman
|43
|63
|52
|50. Brian O’Neill
|25
|42
|12
|51. Travis Frederick
|4
|23
|52. Jermey Parnell
|32
|37
|53. James Hurst
|63
|32
|54. Austin Blythe
|57
|64
|29
|55. Will Hernandez
|59
|51
|56. Connor Williams
|45
|54
|15
|57. Ted Karras
|33
|45
|36
|58. Isaac Seumalo
|50
|56
|59. John Jerry
|51
|41
|60. Dennis Kelly
|40
|57
|45
|61. Erik McCoy
|12
|39
|34
|62. Greg Mancz
|48
|61
|63. Austin Howard
|61
|62
|64. Austin Corbett
|54
|55
|25
This view will tend to favor players with longer/healthier careers but that is valuable for as physical this position group is. We know this all to well regarding having an offensive line as one of the strengths of the team to being one of the biggest concerns in this sample size. Hopefully this will apply to the 2021 o-line, staying healthy (knocks on wood) so they can build chemistry and hopefully be successful.
Now I would like to take all the information from this study to get a more complete ranking for this study:
|Study 2.0 Ranks
|POS
|TEAM
|1. Zack Martin
|RG
|DAL
|2. Andrew Whitworth
|LT
|LAR
|3. David Bakhtiari
|LT
|GB
|4. Brandon Brooks
|RG
|PHI
|5. Joel Bitonio
|LG
|CLE
|6. Quenton Nelson
|LG
|IND
|7. Rodney Hudson
|C
|LV
|8. Duane Brown
|LT
|SEA
|9. Shaq Mason
|RG
|NE
|10. Ronnie Stanley
|LT
|BAL
|11. Jack Conklin
|RT
|CLE
|12. Joe Thuney
|LG
|NE
|13. Marshal Yanda
|RG
|BAL
|14. Rob Havenstein
|RT
|LAR
|15. Jake Matthews
|LT
|ATL
|16. Ali Marpet
|LG
|TB
|17. Anthony Castonzo
|LT
|IND
|18. Alejandro Villanueva
|LT
|PIT
|19. Corey Linsley
|C
|GB
|20. Ben Jones
|C
|TEN
|21. D.J. Humphries
|LT
|ARI
|22. Andrew Norwell
|LG
|JAX
|23. Charles Leno
|LT
|CHI
|24. Richie Incognito
|LG
|LV
|25. Kevin Zeitler
|RG
|NYG
|26. Travis Frederick
|C
|DAL
|27. David Andrews
|C
|NE
|28. Cody Whitehair
|C
|CHI
|29. Taylor Moton
|RT
|CAR
|30. Kelvin Beachum
|RT
|ARI
|31. Chase Roullier
|C
|WAS
|32. Orlando Brown
|RT
|BAL
|33. Brian O’Neill
|RT
|MIN
|34. Gabe Jackson
|RG
|LV
|35. Nate Solder
|LT
|NYG
|36. Matt Paradis
|C
|CAR
|37. Brandon Fusco
|RG
|ATL
|38. Maurkice Pouncey
|C
|PIT
|39. Trenton Brown
|RT
|LV
|40. Quinton Spain
|RG
|CIN
|41. Ryan Jensen
|C
|TB
|42. Erik McCoy
|C
|NO
|43. Donald Penn
|RT
|WAS
|44. Ramon Foster
|LG
|PIT
|45. Ereck Flowers
|LG
|MIA
|46. Jermey Parnell
|RT
|JAX
|47. Max Unger
|C
|NO
|48. John Miller
|RG
|CAR
|49. Connor Williams
|LG
|DAL
|50. Ted Karras
|C
|MIA
|51. Germain Ifedi
|RG
|CHI
|52. A.J. Cann
|RG
|JAX
|53. James Hurst
|LT
|NO
|54. Austin Corbett
|RG
|LAR
|55. John Jerry
|LT
|CIN
|56. Dennis Kelly
|RT
|TEN
|57. Austin Blythe
|C
|LAR
|58. Bradley Bozeman
|LG
|BAL
|59. Bobby Hart
|RT
|CIN
|60. Isaac Seumalo
|LG
|PHI
|61. Will Hernandez
|LG
|NYG
|62. Greg Mancz
|C
|BAL
|63. Jordan Mills
|RT
|BAL
|64. Austin Howard
|RG
|WAS
For the next study, I will add playoff value like my other series and wrap up with more visualizations, hope you enjoyed! Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments!