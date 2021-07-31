Article

Eckert: OL Stat Study 2.0 Using PFF Run/Pass Blocking, SIS Total Points Earned Metrics 2016-2020

Posted on

Today I am continuing my “Offensive Line Study Series”, here is a link to the first study that I would recommend for full context of this study:

OL Study 1.0

I wanted to dive deeper and get a broader view than a single season. I also wanted to answer this question: How did the players grade according to stats from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions (SIS) in the last five years?

Here are the definitions for the datapoints used in this study:

  • PFF Run Block Grade (RBLK) = PFF Grade for Run Blocking
  • PFF Pass Block Grade (PBLK) = PFF Grade for Pass Blocking
  • SIS Total Points Earned (TPE) = The total of a player’s EPA responsibility using the Total Points system

Some important things before the graph, the players in this study are the leaders in single season TPE with the highest snap counts (for durability), then layering in the PFF grades and TPE from 2016-2020. I also focused on more recent players that have played since 2018, then how those players did over the five-year sample size with the above datapoints. With that in mind, here’s what 2016-2020 looked like:

Great! I really enjoyed layering in the TPE as the dot sizes to see how their team value datapoint compared to the PFF Grades. Any players with larger dots in the bottom left were favored by the TPE stat, and any smaller dots elsewhere were favored by PFF grades. I also marked the Steelers players so we could see how Alejandro, Maurkice, and Ramon compared to the league. This again highlights how durable Villanueva has been, along with the new era at a position we’ve been blessed to see great stability in personnel for several years. All being below the mean in run blocking leads me to an interesting question: Are you optimistic the Steelers line will improve in run blocking this season? If so, which players could be above average league wide?

Now let’s look at this angle, who were the best TPE players from the graph according to SIS, with PFF Grades, and Study 1.0 Ranks:

Total Points Earned Rk RBLK Rk PBLK Rk Study 1.0 Rk
1. Joe Thuney 29 22
2. Andrew Whitworth 18 2
3. Jake Matthews 42 10 22
4. Zack Martin 2 9
5. David Bakhtiari 20 1
6. Alejandro Villanueva 37 16 23
7. Rob Havenstein 14 48 3
8. Shaq Mason 3 36
9. Kevin Zeitler 26 14 49
10. Rodney Hudson 22 4 21
11. Jack Conklin 11 27
12. Charles Leno 35 26 24
13. Kelvin Beachum 62 25 19
14. Gabe Jackson 46 29 44
15. Ronnie Stanley 27 6
16. Quinton Spain 47 44
17. Ben Jones 16 30 27
18. Andrew Norwell 39 13
19. Brandon Fusco 34 50
20. Brandon Brooks 6 3
21. Joel Bitonio 24 5 5
22. Cody Whitehair 8 53
23. Anthony Castonzo 23 15
24. Ereck Flowers 49 47
25. Germain Ifedi 58 58 39
26. Maurkice Pouncey 44 35
27. Duane Brown 15 12 8
28. John Miller 53 46
29. Corey Linsley 17 17
30. Ryan Jensen 30 43 40
31. A.J. Cann 55 52
32. Ali Marpet 7 20
33. Orlando Brown 36 21 32
34. Trenton Brown 38 33
35. David Andrews 13 34
36. Matt Paradis 10 38 53
37. Bobby Hart 60 59
38. Nate Solder 31 31
39. Ramon Foster 56 19
40. Marshal Yanda 5 7
41. Taylor Moton 28 18 26
42. Quenton Nelson 1 11 2
43. D.J. Humphries 9 40 1
44. Richie Incognito 21 8
45. Donald Penn 19 49
46. Chase Roullier 41 28 6
47. Max Unger 52 24
48. Jordan Mills 64 60
49. Bradley Bozeman 43 63 52
50. Brian O’Neill 25 42 12
51. Travis Frederick 4 23
52. Jermey Parnell 32 37
53. James Hurst 63 32
54. Austin Blythe 57 64 29
55. Will Hernandez 59 51
56. Connor Williams 45 54 15
57. Ted Karras 33 45 36
58. Isaac Seumalo 50 56
59. John Jerry 51 41
60. Dennis Kelly 40 57 45
61. Erik McCoy 12 39 34
62. Greg Mancz 48 61
63. Austin Howard 61 62
64. Austin Corbett 54 55 25

This view will tend to favor players with longer/healthier careers but that is valuable for as physical this position group is. We know this all to well regarding having an offensive line as one of the strengths of the team to being one of the biggest concerns in this sample size. Hopefully this will apply to the 2021 o-line, staying healthy (knocks on wood) so they can build chemistry and hopefully be successful.

Now I would like to take all the information from this study to get a more complete ranking for this study:

Study 2.0 Ranks POS TEAM
1. Zack Martin RG DAL
2. Andrew Whitworth LT LAR
3. David Bakhtiari LT GB
4. Brandon Brooks RG PHI
5. Joel Bitonio LG CLE
6. Quenton Nelson LG IND
7. Rodney Hudson C LV
8. Duane Brown LT SEA
9. Shaq Mason RG NE
10. Ronnie Stanley LT BAL
11. Jack Conklin RT CLE
12. Joe Thuney LG NE
13. Marshal Yanda RG BAL
14. Rob Havenstein RT LAR
15. Jake Matthews LT ATL
16. Ali Marpet LG TB
17. Anthony Castonzo LT IND
18. Alejandro Villanueva LT PIT
19. Corey Linsley C GB
20. Ben Jones C TEN
21. D.J. Humphries LT ARI
22. Andrew Norwell LG JAX
23. Charles Leno LT CHI
24. Richie Incognito LG LV
25. Kevin Zeitler RG NYG
26. Travis Frederick C DAL
27. David Andrews C NE
28. Cody Whitehair C CHI
29. Taylor Moton RT CAR
30. Kelvin Beachum RT ARI
31. Chase Roullier C WAS
32. Orlando Brown RT BAL
33. Brian O’Neill RT MIN
34. Gabe Jackson RG LV
35. Nate Solder LT NYG
36. Matt Paradis C CAR
37. Brandon Fusco RG ATL
38. Maurkice Pouncey C PIT
39. Trenton Brown RT LV
40. Quinton Spain RG CIN
41. Ryan Jensen C TB
42. Erik McCoy C NO
43. Donald Penn RT WAS
44. Ramon Foster LG PIT
45. Ereck Flowers LG MIA
46. Jermey Parnell RT JAX
47. Max Unger C NO
48. John Miller RG CAR
49. Connor Williams LG DAL
50. Ted Karras C MIA
51. Germain Ifedi RG CHI
52. A.J. Cann RG JAX
53. James Hurst LT NO
54. Austin Corbett RG LAR
55. John Jerry LT CIN
56. Dennis Kelly RT TEN
57. Austin Blythe C LAR
58. Bradley Bozeman LG BAL
59. Bobby Hart RT CIN
60. Isaac Seumalo LG PHI
61. Will Hernandez LG NYG
62. Greg Mancz C BAL
63. Jordan Mills RT BAL
64. Austin Howard RG WAS

For the next study, I will add playoff value like my other series and wrap up with more visualizations, hope you enjoyed! Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!