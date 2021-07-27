Colbert Not Focusing On Roethlisberger’s Future: ‘2021 Is All We Are Worried About’

2021 may be Ben Roethlisberger’s final year in the league. Even if it is, Steelers’ GM Kevin Colbert isn’t spending much time dwelling on it. Colbert spoke with reporters Tuesday and was asked about Roethlisberger’s future with the team. Predictably, Colbert didn’t offer up much of an answer.

“2021 is all we are worried about with Ben,” Colbert told reporters via 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn. “Beyond that, none of us know. We will just work with 2021 and see where it goes from there.”

Roethlisberger hasn’t made any proclamations about his future plans. Coming into camp, he told reporters his arm felt fresh after resting this offseason as opposed to a year ago, where he spent the spring and summer rehabbing his surgically-repaired elbow.

Still, he’s 39-years old and entering the final year of his contract. Roethlisberger had to restructure his contract and took a paycut to stay with the team, something Colbert again praised him for doing.

“It was a very unselfish move on his part,” Colbert said via The Fan. “It made him available for 2021.”

The only quarterback officially under contract for next season is Mason Rudolph, who signed a one-year extension this April. Roethlisberger’s contract is set to void, Josh Dobbs is scheduled to be a free agent, while Dwayne Haskins is a restricted free agent the team could bring back on the cheap. The Steelers have remained high on Rudolph and could turn to him as their starter for a trial run in 2022.

They could also look for another veteran bridge option like Jacoby Brissett, who worked under Matt Canada at NC State. There will also inevitably be rumors about Aaron Rodgers, who almost certainly will be traded in the offseason.

Odds are, the team’s next QB is somewhere in college right now. But for now, as Colbert says, the focus is on the here and now. The Pittsburgh Steelers making one more run at a Super Bowl, though those odds are against them entering the season.