Season 11, Episode 123 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers brining in veteran free agent guard Trai Turner for a visit late last week and what that might mean.

As part of Turner being brought in for a visit, Alex and I discuss how much that may or may not be related to Steelers veteran guard David DeCastro on the heels of him reportedly not practicing during the offseason.

Steelers tackle Zach Banner was interviewed Tuesday morning on 93.7 The Fan so Alex and I recap all that he had to say about the new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, the outlook for his unit in 2021, the offense that new offensive coordinator Matt Canada is attempting to install and more.

Steelers rookie center Kendrick Green remains the team’s only unsigned draft pick, so Alex and I attempt to provide insight into why that is based on what former NFL agent Joel Corry told me recently.

I recently finished contextualizing the 2016 deep pass incompletions of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as part of my ongoing offseason study, so Alex and I go over the findings from that.

I am attempting to preview the Steelers 90-man roster three players at a time in the next 30 days so with that, Alex and I discuss the first three players I covered on Monday, cornerback DeMarkus Acy, inside linebacker Marcus Allen and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get to a few listener questions we received via email answered as well.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Interest In Turner, DeCastro Speculation, Green Still Unsigned, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-june-22-episode-1429

