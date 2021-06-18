Schefter: Pro Bowl OG Trai Turner Visits Steelers Friday

Veteran offensive guard Trai Turner visited the Pittsburgh Steelers today, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As Schefter’s tweet mentions, Turner has made five Pro Bowls in his seven-year career, all coming 2014 through 2019. Health has been his biggest issue, failing to start 16 games since 2016.

A third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014, Turner spent last season starting nine games for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers attempted to trade him in the offseason but not finding any suitors, released him March 12th. Pittsburgh is his first known visit. He dealt with knee and groin injuries throughout 2020. Turner was acquired by L.A. through the Russel Okung trade.

An ankle injury caused him to miss time in 2019. He also has a history of concussions. The lengthy injury history is one reason why his market has been quiet over the last four months.

It’s unclear what role Turner would have in Pittsburgh if he signed. On paper, the Steelers have a pair of starting guards in Kevin Dotson and David DeCastro. DeCastro reportedly hasn’t practiced this spring for unknown reasons. If signed, Turner would provide quality depth along the Steelers’ offensive line.

Turner, 28, has started 89 career games.