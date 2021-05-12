Watch: The Depot 180 — May 11 — Episode 122

Episode 122 — May 11, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers 2021 schedule release is set to be announced Wednesday morning. Today I discussed the 2021 opponents and the tough road the Steelers have ahead having amongst the hardest schedules in the league. I also talk about Ramon Foster calling out the NFL and the upcoming minicamps.

