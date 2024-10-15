Watch: The Depot 180 — October 15 — Episode 459

Episode 459 — Oct. 15, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

All signs point to the Steelers making a change at quarterback with Russell Wilson “in consideration” to start, according to Mike Tomlin. While this is a surprising development to some with Justin Fields leading a 4-2 start to the season, I am not shocked at all. In today’s episode I discuss the quarterback decision and why it only makes sense to see what they have in Wilson. I also talk about the rapid developments in the WR trade market with two notable receivers finding new homes today.

