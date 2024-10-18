Watch: The Depot 180 — October 18 — Episode 460

Episode 460 — Oct. 18, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In one of the more bizarre weeks in recent memory for the Steelers, Mike Tomlin declined to name a starter between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields despite almost all signs pointing to Wilson. In today’s episode, I discuss some factors surrounding that decision. I also talk about the injury reports for both the Steelers and New York Jets ahead of Sunday Night Football.

