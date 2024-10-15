Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 29)

Oct. 15 – Ep. 29: On this episode of the Depot Dive, Joe Clark and Ross McCorkle get right into the big news story of the day, which was Russell Wilson seemingly being in line to start his first game in black and gold. We discuss if we agree with the decision, what it could potentially do for the offense, any potential drawbacks, and more.

For the next topic, we dive into the injury report coming out of Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference. We discuss the offensive line still being in flux with Zach Frazier out injured and the possible return of Alex Highsmith.

For the final topic, we offer our final thoughts on the Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. We talk about Najee Harris’ big day, Justin Fields’ up-and-down performance, and George Pickens getting some garbage-time looks in the passing game.

We wrap up the show by answering a listener question about Justin Fields and the conservative game plans for him.

Thank you for joining us for this 38-minute episode. We hope to hear your thoughts in the comments section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode.

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.