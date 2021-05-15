Steelers Announce Signing Of Four Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today they have signed nearly half their 2021 draft class, inking 5th round DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, 6th round OLB Quincy Roche, and 7th rounders DB Tre Norwood and P Pressley Harvin III to their rookie contracts.

We have signed DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Quincy Roche, DB Tre Norwood & P Pressley Harvin III. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 15, 2021

The Steelers traded up into the 5th round to acquire Loudermilk, one of the few 3-4 defensive ends in this weak class. He recorded eight sacks in four years with Wisconsin, including two as a senior. He’s best known for his size, strength, and run defense. He’ll compete with Carlos Davis, Isaiah Buggs, and Henry Mondeaux for the final spots along the defensive line. His four-year rookie contract is expected to total out at around $3,800,288 and include a signing bonus of around $320,288, according to Over the Cap. His 2021 salary cap charge is expected to be around $740,072.

Roche was taken with the 216th pick of the draft. His contract signing was made public yesterday after he shared a photo of himself signing his rookie deal. He will compete with Cassius Marsh to be the team’s #3 outside linebacker. His four-year rookie contract is expected to total out at around $3,626,576 and include a signing bonus of around $146,576, according to Over the Cap. His 2021 salary cap charge is expected to be around $696,644.

Norwood was selected with the 245th pick. A versatile corner/safety at Oklahoma, he recently told reporters he expects to do “a little bit of everything in Pittsburgh.” His versatility and the lack of great depth in the Steelers’ secondary will help his odds but the signing of Arthur Maulet and a strong UDFA class that includes Shakur Brown, Lamont Wade, and Donovan Stiner will make for competitive camp battles. Norwood’s four-year rookie contract is expected to total out at around $3,574,440 and include a signing bonus of around $94,440, according to Over the Cap. His 2021 salary cap charge is expected to be around $683,610.

Harvin was taken with the final pick of the Steelers’ draft, #254 overall. The 2020 Ray Guy Award winner for best punter in college football, Harvin averaged over 48 yards per boot as a senior. He served as the team’s field goal holder and has the ability to throw fake punts, tossing a 41 yard touchdown in a win over Miami (FL) in 2019. He’ll battle with veteran Jordan Berry for the starting job. Harvin will need to work on his consistency to beat him out. His four-year rookie contract is expected to total out at around $3,560,732 and include a signing bonus of around $80,732, according to Over the Cap. His 2021 salary cap charge is expected to be around $680,183.

The Steelers now have five unsigned draft picks. RB Najee Harris, TE Pat Freiermuth, C Kendrick Green, OT Dan Moore Jr., and ILB Buddy Johnson. Those players will all get their deals done in the coming weeks and probably well before training camp begins in mid-late July.