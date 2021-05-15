Steelers Sign 2021 Sixth Round Draft Pick, OLB Quincy Roche

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed their first of their nine 2021 draft picks on Friday as outside linebacker Quincy Roche, the team’s sixth round draft pick this year out Miami (FL), has now inked his rookie contract, according to a post he sent out on Instagram a short time ago.

Roche’s four-year rookie contract is expected to total out at around $3,626,576 and include a signing bonus of around $146,576, according to Over the Cap. His 2021 salary cap charge is expected to be around $696,644.

Roche was a grad transfer who spent one year at Miami, recording 14.5 TFL and five sacks. Previously, he excelled at Temple, putting up a season-high 13 sacks in 2019. Across Temple and The U, he recorded 30.5 career sacks. He could possibly work his way into the Steelers rotation immediately as their #3 outside linebacker behind TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Depth at EDGE is light with Cassius Marsh as the only veteran threat. Roche is also expected to contribute heavily on special teams.

He will wear #48, the jersey previously worn by Bud Dupree. Dupree signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.