Memorial Day Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Another busy week in the land of the Steelers. The team held their first OTAs of the offseason with solid attendance highlighted by some of the team’s key veterans. They also inked draft picks Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth to their rookie deals. We also got some good news on the odds of the team holding training camp – with fans – at Latrobe.

1 – With the news it’s likely the team will hold training camp at St. Vincent College with fans attending, do you plan on going to at least one practice this summer?

2 – Which Steelers’ tackle will have the better season – Chukwuma Okorafor or Zach Banner? You define “better” however you’d like.

3 – Our Jonathan Heitritter recently came out with his free agency wishlist. Of the players he noted, which would you most like to see the Steelers sign (pretend money isn’t an issue here): OT Morgan Moses, TE Jesse James, EDGE Alex Okafor, CB Gareon Conley, or FS Malik Hooker.

4 – How many defensive snaps do you think rookie DL Isaiahh Loudermilk will play in 2021? For context, assume the defense logs 1088 snaps this year.

5 – Were you bothered by Pro Football Focus’ recent jab at Ben Roethlisberger?

Recap of 2021 Third May Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot commenters mentioned 12 different Steelers they would like to present them to the Hall of Fame. Mike Tomlin led the way with the most mentions. In part because “nobody hypes better than Tomlin” according to one commenter. Troy Polamalu received multiple mentions because he would keep his remarks brief. A couple folks favored Johnny “Blood” McNally because of his antics as a player-coach.

Question 2: Respondents favored Big Ben as the better quarterback over the Bengals Joe Burrow by a four to one margin both currently and by the end of the season.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents predicted Pat Freiermuth playing anywhere from 35-60% of offensive snaps in 2021. The median response was 45%.

Question 4: Depot respondents agreed with Bleacher Report’s prediction that Chase Claypool will lead the Steelers in receiving yards by a narrow three to two margin over JuJu Smith Schuster. Diontae Johnson was the only other receiver mentioned.

Question 5: Depot respondents split evenly on their preference for Eric Ebron to become either a receiver with more consistent hands or a better blocker. I guess we are demanding both.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to keep your prognostication skills sharp for the upcoming season.