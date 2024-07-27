Depot After Dark: Isaiah Buggs Sentenced, Troy Polamalu At Training Camp, Real Betis Terrible Towel

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 26.

ISAIAH BUGGS SENTENCED

After being charged with animal cruelty earlier this year, it seems former Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has finally received his sentence. According to an article from NFL.com, Buggs was sentenced on July 19 to a year of hard labor, needing to serve 60 days. Hopefully he learns from this experience and becomes a better citizen going forward.

Buggs was with the Steelers from 2019 to 2021 and had actually just signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Instead of potentially riding along with Patrick Mahomes to multiple Super Bowls, Buggs’ career could now be over, an unfortunate but just end.

Former Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs sentenced to hard labor in Alabama on animal cruelty chargeshttps://t.co/SXAUgoXxnD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 26, 2024

TROY POLAMALU AT TRAINING CAMP

In happier news, former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu has attended the first two days of training camp in Latrobe. Polamalu was seen talking to Minkah Fitzpatrick yesterday, and apparently, he returned to practice again today, bringing his sons along with him.

Mike Tomlin took to Twitter to express how happy he was to have Polamalu and his sons at practice, emphasizing that everything they do is for family. The Steelers have lived by that over the past few years, loving to sign players with NFL bloodlines. Hopefully Polamalu will make more visits to camp this year.

So awesome to have @tpolamalu and his sons here at camp with us. Looking forward to more Steelers Legends joining us. It’s all about family. pic.twitter.com/5YKb5wF7SX — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) July 26, 2024

REAL BETIS TERRIBLE TOWEL

Yesterday, Liverpool FC practiced at Acrisure Stadium and interacted with Bret Keiesel. Today, it seems it was Real Betis who was getting to know the city of Pittsburgh. Real Betis and Liverpool had a game at Acrisure Stadium today, and in preparation for that, Real Betis players were gifted a custom Terrible Towel.

Unlike the normal Terrible Towel, this version is green and is called “The Betis Towel.” It’s a fun variant that helped to build hype for the game. Those that are fans of Real Betis and were jealous of the treatment Liverpool got yesterday should be satisfied now. Perhaps this could lead to more soccer games being played in Pittsburgh in the future.