Watch: The Depot 180 – April 23 – Episode 117

Episode 117 – April 23, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Today I discussed Justin Layne’s recent legal trouble and the effect it could have on the Steelers roster. I also talked about Alejandro Villanueva agreeing to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens following the Ravens big trade they made dealing offensive tackle, Orlando Brown.

