Watch: The Depot 180 – April 2 – Episode 111

Episode 111 – April 2, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers have been aggressively signing players who had their 2020 pro days canceled due to covid. The list keeps growing as Eastern Michigan wide receiver Mathew Sexton was signed. I discuss the latest Steelers free agency news as well as plans for fans to be in the stands this year in the 2021 season.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version.