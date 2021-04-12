Reports: Browns Bringing DL Jadeveon Clowney In For Visit, Agreement Could Happen Monday

Jadeveon Clowney is circling back to Cleveland for his second visit of the offseason. This time, it doesn’t sound like he’s leaving the city. According to two reports, Clowney is expected to come back to Cleveland over the next 24 hours, and the two sides are expected to reach an agreement as soon as tomorrow.

Josina Anderson had the additional report followed by more more details via Jonathan Jones.

I’m told the #Browns are working to arrange another visit with free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Monday, at this time, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 11, 2021

Indeed. The belief is both sides will ultimately strike a deal Monday, per sources. https://t.co/l3aAVHSWCm — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 11, 2021

Clowney appeared in eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season but failed to record a sack. He has just three sacks over the last two years, but has been a useful pass rusher with 21 QB hits since 2019. Still just 28 years old, he would be a formidable option opposite of Myles Garrett for the Browns’ pass rush. Cleveland reportedly made a push for J.J. Watt before Watt took a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns have had a strong offseason. They signed top safety John Johnson to a four-year, $33.75 million deal. In addition to closing in on a deal with Clowney, the team also signed Takk McKinley and Malik Jackson to boost their defensive line.

Cleveland will battle the Steelers and Ravens for the AFC North title in 2021. Given their 2020 success and upward trajectory of the franchise, many will choose the Browns as the favorites for the division crown.