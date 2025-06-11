Steelers ‘Lowballing’ Teams In Trade Talks For Offensive Playmaker, Says Top NFL Insider

The rule of negotiating. Never lead with your best offer. That’s the approach the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking this offseason in their search for another offensive playmaker. According to top CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Steelers aren’t giving teams their best deal.

Not yet, anyway.

“They’re going to have to get another pass catcher,” Jones told Kyle Long via the Pushing the Pile podcast. “I don’t know if that’s wide receiver and I don’t know if that’s tight end. They’re going to have to get pass catcher. And they know that. They’ve been lowballing teams when they make a call. ‘Hey, how about this guy? No, we’re not doing that for a conditional sixth-round pick.’ They’ll get there.”

In the trade market, Pittsburgh has been connected to a pair of names, both tight ends: the Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts and the Miami Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith. While neither would fill the wide receiver shoes left by George Pickens, both are athletic and capable receivers. Since 2021, Pitts ranks fifth in the NFL among tight ends with 2,651 yards receiving while Smith is 18th at just over 2,000, coming off a career year with the Miami Dolphins.

Both players have clear ties to Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Pitts was the first pick during Smith’s head-coaching tenure with the Falcons and spent three seasons together. Jonnu Smith was drafted by Tennessee when Smith served as tight ends coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator. In 2023, Arthur Smith’s Falcons traded for Smith where he put up solid numbers despite playing behind Pitts.

It’s not clear if Jones is being literal or hypothetical with his “conditional sixth-round” comment. Either way, it’s obvious Pittsburgh isn’t bringing its top offer to the table. The Steelers are attempting to hold onto as many high-value picks in 2026 as possible to either load up on talent in next year’s draft or preserve assets to trade up for a quarterback.

Jones sounds convinced Pittsburgh will eventually add somebody. In the case of Pitts and Smith, both players know Arthur Smith’s offense well and wouldn’t need much time to get acclimated to the Steelers. Someone without those close ties will require a longer runway.

Deadlines spur action. That’s the old adage. This time of year isn’t fertile ground for trades. Teams are content holding onto their talent while evaluating the roster and making sure key assets stay healthy. And the Steelers aren’t ready to overplay their hand if they don’t have to. Perhaps there will be more movement near the start of training camp or by cutdowns in late August when rosters get set and trades pick up.