Insider Doesn’t See Steelers Trading T.J. Watt This Year ‘Under Any Circumstances’

T.J. Watt was absent from OTAs this year, and now, he’ll reportedly miss mandatory minicamp, too. He wants a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the two sides have yet to agree on a deal. With Watt skipping minicamp, his future is uncertain. It feels like the Steelers will give him a new contract, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. However, CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones feels confident that Watt will play for the Steelers this year.

“I do not see, under any circumstances, T.J. Watt being on another team other than the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Jones said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “I think, ultimately, they are going to come to terms on an agreement. One that they probably should’ve come to terms on months ago, if not a year ago.”

Despite things getting a little messier during this contract dispute, it feels like Watt is destined to remain a Steeler. Pittsburgh doesn’t really have a reason to trade him. They’re not pressed for cap space, and they’ve shown a commitment to winning. Trading Watt moves them further away from their goal, especially at this point in the offseason.

However, Jones is correct that the Steelers put themselves in this situation. Besides an injury-riddled 2022 season, Watt has continued to be one of the best players in the league. He deserves a big extension. The Steelers could’ve given it to him sooner, and they would’ve saved some money.

Instead, they stuck to their precedent, resulting in the edge rusher market increasing significantly. Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby reset the market. Also, Micah Parsons is still trying to get an extension. If his deal gets done before Watt’s, that price tag will likely go up again.

The Steelers will probably get a deal done with Watt eventually. They’ve taken care of most of their players before. This deal is likely taking a little longer because of how much money it involves. It’s a bigger deal, so Pittsburgh is probably exercising a little more caution in negotiations. Still, Watt is worth every penny. Giving him the contract that he wants is the right move.