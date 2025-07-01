Depot After Dark: Quirky Trade Note, Ekuale Engaged, Todd Haley Reacts

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Weird Trade Note

As just another note on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ massive trade that sent FS Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for CB Jalen Ramsey, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones shared this tidbit on the deal. Per his outlet’s research team, it’s the first time since at least 2002 that a pair of five-time Pro Bowlers have been traded for each other.

From @CBSSports Research: Minkah and Jalen’s swap marks the first time since at least 2002 where two 5+ time Pro-Bowlers were traded for each other since 2002. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 30, 2025

Fitzpatrick returns to Miami, the team that drafted him in the first round in 2018, while Ramsey finds a new home in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will be his fourth team after spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins. It’s the third time in his career that Ramsey has been traded.

Ekuale Engaged

Congratulations are in order for new Steelers’ defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, who got engaged to his fiancée Apolonia over the weekend. The team shared this image of Ekuale proposing in what appears to be a pretty elaborate set-up.

Congratulations to @tanielu_ekuale & Apolonia on their engagement! 💍 📸: IG/yessiwellington, conermartz pic.twitter.com/YZYJioeErJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 30, 2025

Ekuale signed a one-year deal with the Steelers earlier this offseason after spending the previous four with the New England Patriots. He’s expected to serve as top depth behind Pittsburgh’s starting defensive line.

Haley Weighs In On Trade

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator Todd Haley weighed in on the team’s blockbuster move, giving it a hearty endorsement. Tweeting his reaction, Haley said he “loved this move” and pointed out Ramsey and Smith can make Pittsburgh better on “both sides” of the football.

Love this move by the @steelers . @jalenramsey and J. Smith get them better on both sides of the ball! #NFL — Todd Haley (@thetoddhaley) June 30, 2025

Time will tell who the true winners of the deal were, but Haley is all-in on the Steelers’ aggressive moves. He’s also praised Aaron Rodgers’ signing, signaling he expects big things from Pittsburgh.