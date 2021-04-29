Daniel Jeremiah 2021 Mock Draft 4.0: Steelers Select Oklahoma State T Teven Jenkins 24th Overall

NFL Network draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah has spoken. Jeremiah released his final 2021 mock draft on Wednesday, and he has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Oklahoma State tackle Tevin Jenkins with the 24th pick in the first-round.

“There’s a lot of buzz about Najee Harris going to the Steelers, but Pittsburgh opts to fill a hole on the front five before finding a running back to help an offense that ranked last in rushing in 2020,” Jeremiah wrote about his mocked selection of Jenkins to the Steelers.

Jeremiah also talked about mocking Jenkins to the Steelers during a quick video recap of his picks as well on the network.

“I hear the Najee Harris stuff,” Jeremiah said. “I think he fits there, but this offensive line lost three starters, they’ve got to redo some stuff up front.”

Throughout the pre-draft process, Jeremiah has been very consistent when it comes to mocking a tackle to the Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his three previous mock drafts, two of them, his first and third offerings, included Jenkins as the Steelers selection. In his second mock draft of 2021 that was released in the middle of February, Jeremiah had the Steelers selecting Michigan tackle Jalen Mayfield.

Jeremiah could have easily mocked Alabama running back Najee Harris to the Steelers in his final offering of 2021 but obviously chose not to. Instead, he has Harris going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the final pick in the first round, 32nd overall. Harris by the way, is the only running back that Jeremiah has in his final mock draft of 2021. As for tackles, Jeremiah has six of them in his final offering of 2021.

We shall see how close Jeremiah’s final mock draft of 2021 is to the real thing less than 24 hours from now.