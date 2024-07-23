Analysts Break Down Steelers’ Key Pieces Toward ‘Championship Foundation’ Following 2024 Offseason

Former NFL scouts and well-respected NFL Network analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks completed this exercise earlier in the offseason ahead of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. Now that the top end of rosters are mostly constructed, they are back at it with the “championship foundations” series. There have been quite a few changes to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster this offseason, so their list of championship building blocks looks a little different than before.

This series takes a look at each team and judges them on the long-term outlook of their quarterback, top three offensive playmakers, top three offensive linemen, two pass rushers, and top three defensive playmakers. It breaks them down into four categories: blue-chip (blue), good (green), age/injury/contract concerns (yellow), and unproven/young (pink).

Based on their 2023 roster, the Steelers had just two “blue” players and three “green” players on their list. They also had a vacant defensive playmaker spot. There are a handful of changes and improvements that have happened since then.

Below is a chart of the two lists, side by side and color-coded for comparison.

At quarterback, they went from a young and unproven Kenny Pickett to a quarterback who has both age and contract concerns. Though there have been reports of mutual interest in a contract extension, that is far from a given and wouldn’t happen until next offseason.

George Pickens remains the same but probably has a chance to move into the blue-chip category by this time next year. Diontae Johnson is no longer on the roster, and they have replaced him with Pat Freiermuth on the list. In the eyes of NFL Research, who put these lists together, they are in the same tier. Freiermuth has both injury and contract concerns, but there is a good chance he will be extended prior to the start of the season. He could very well end up in the green category next offseason.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are bright spots on the team and should be relied on heavily this season, but Harris just had his fifth-year option declined, and Warren is still on his UDFA rookie contract. There is no long-term solution in place yet. One or both could receive contracts by this time next year, which would likely move that category to green.

Broderick Jones is still viewed as young and unproven, but he flashed a ton of potential last season. A move back to left tackle could propel him to a great season with blue-chip upside for the long term.

Isaac Seumalo remains a good player on this list, and rookie OT Troy Fautanu is obviously still young and unproven. Still, he is likely an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr. Anytime you push players off the list who remain on the roster, that is a sign of added talent overall.

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith could probably both be labeled blue-chip pass rushers, but Highsmith is green on this list. If he can get back to the 13 or 14-sack range like he had in 2022, then he could join Watt in the upper echelon of pass rushers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick remains a blue-chip player at just 27 years old. The biggest change is the addition of Patrick Queen, who they have labeled green. If he can prove that he wasn’t a product of playing next to Roquan Smith, he could easily ascend to the blue category this time next year. He will only be 25 years old at the start of the season, and the Steelers have him under contract for three years.

Joey Porter Jr. is still young and unproven, but he has all the upside in the world to become a top corner in the league and be a blue-chip player for the Steelers for the next several years.

Jeremiah and Brooks highlighted Pickens, Jones, Fautanu, Porter, and Keeanu Benton as players who could possibly become blue-chip players for the Steelers in the future.

“The sooner those guys develop and become those blue players, the sooner you’re going to see the Pittsburgh Steelers be a force to be reckoned with,” Jeremiah said via Move The Sticks podcast.

It is a big if, but if that happens, the Steelers will have several blue-chip pieces to their championship foundation.