Watch: The Depot 180 – March 5 – Episode 103

Episode 103 – March 5, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger was signed to an extension with the contract structured in a way to free up cap space for the 2021 season. Be sure to check out Dave Bryan’s article with the breakdown of the salary cap picture leading into free agency. I also discussed B.J. Finney being released from the Cincinnati Bengals and the Steelers possible interest in him.

