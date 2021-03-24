Steelers Re-Sign OLB Cassius Marsh To One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signings of two free agents, offensive lineman Joe Haeg and linebacker/safety Miles Killebrew, on Wednesday and those moves are now official after being known to have happened over the weekend. The Steelers, however, also announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to a one-year deal as well.

We have already written about Haeg and Killebrew signing and you can find links to those posts below. As for Marsh, him re-signing isn’t a huge surprise. His deal is likely one for the minimum as well.

The Steelers signed Marsh off the practice of the Indianapolis Colts in early December after outside linebacker Bud Dupree was lost for the remainder of the 2020 season to a knee injury. Including the Steelers playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, Marsh played 57 total defensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps in the two games that he dressed for.

Marsh missed the team’s Week 17 game against the Browns due to him being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact case. In those two games, Marsh registered four total tackles with two of them coming on special teams. Marsh is a below average pass rusher and a poor defender against the run as an outside linebacker. His NFL lone value at this point is on special teams.

The Steelers outside linebacker depth chart now includes T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Marsh and Christian Kuntz.