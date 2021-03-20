Rapoport: Steelers Signing LB/S Miles Killebrew To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their first outside free agent not named BJ Finney, inking former Detroit Lions’ LB Miles Killebrew to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Former #Lions LB and special teams ace Miles Killebrew is headed to the #Steelers on a 1-year deal, source said — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

Killebrew has viewed as a safety/linebacker hybrid type coming out of Southern Utah. Last season, he recorded 12 total tackles. He started four career games for the Lions. He did not play a single defensive snap for Detroit in 2020 but had the second most special teams snaps on the team with 354.

Killebrew was on our wishlist last season. Here’s what we wrote at the time.

“Lose Tyler Matakevich? You’re looking at his replacement. Killebrew is listed as a safety but was viewed as a hybrid player coming out of Southern Utah and early on in his career. He’s failed as a piece on defense but has become a core special teamer. In the article we wrote yesterday stating the case to keep Dirty Red, Killebrew showed up tied 5th since 2016 with 30 total special teams tackles since 2016.

Is it a 1:1 trade should Matakevich go elsewhere? Kinda. Killebrew is a safety, at least in name, but functionally, they’ll serve the same purpose. And he should come in cheap too, which is the key with most of these players.”

He’ll help fill the shoes left by Vince Williams’ release and provide inside linebacker depth while being a potential core special teamer. Or if the team sees him as a box safety, he’ll fill Sean Davis’ role, assuming Davis isn’t re-signed.

If you want to go back to the beginning, check out our 2016 draft profile on Killebrew, written by me. I didn’t put a draftable grade on him but noted his potential special teams value.