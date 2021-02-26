Third Offseason Weekend Of 2021: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz!

Well, I’m back in Las Vegas this week after spending last week outside of Columbia south Caronia and in Pittsburg, PA. I got a lot of visiting done on both trips and even met the great Alex Kozora for the first time as well. We were lucky enough to have the equally great David Orochena up in Pittsburgh visiting as well and he did all the driving. All three of us made it over to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH and went by Heinz Field in addition to going to the Senator John Heinz History Center for several hours. We all ate well on the trip as well. I had a blast.

We had a lot to write and talk about this past week thanks to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. It looks like he’ll be back for an 18th NFL season so it will now be interesting to see how the Steelers work his contract to lower his 2021 salary cap charge considerably. We are now less than three weeks away from the start of the 2021 NFL league year so there’s sure to be quite a bit to write about and discuss theses next 28 days.

With my annual trip out of Vegas now out of the way, it’s back to business for me with my site duties. We have a lot of new plans and ideas that we look to roll out for the site this offseason so be on the lookout for those.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer during this Friday night and I hope to see several participate. Thank you for making this past week great and thank you for all the continued patronage.

Thank you also to Orochena for running the Friday Night Five Questions contest again this past season.

Have a safe and prosperous weekend and peace and love to all!

1 – Name your top quarterback in this year’s draft class you think the Steelers would have a chance to select this year via staying put or trading up.

2 – Is Alabama running back Najee Harris a slam-dunk, guaranteed first-round selection by a team in the 2021 NFL Draft?

3 – Which Steelers 2021 away game would you most like to go to if given the chance to do so?

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

4 – On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best, rank the Steelers chances of winning the Super Bowl in 2021 with Ben Roethlisberger back at quarterback.

5 – True or false: At least one of the four Steelers players below will be back with the team at the start of their 2021 training camp.

B.J. Finney

Jesse James

Kelvin Beachum

Chris Hubbard

Recap of 2020 Second Offseason Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Friday Night 5 Questions respondents say the Steelers will draft an offensive tackle by a 47.1% plurality. If not a tackle, 35.3% say the first draft choice will be other than a quarterback or running back.

Question 2: Every respondent, save one stalwart, said the Steelers will not draft a punter in 2021 NFL draft. Just too many other needs.

Question 3: 47.1% of respondents say L.C. Greenwood is the worthiest Steeler still not in the Hall of Fame. The remainder evenly split between Hines Ward and Andy Russell. On my recent top 500 all-time Steelers list Ward ranked number 12. Greenwood, Lloyd, and Russell ranked 20, 21, and 22, respectively. Every other Steeler ranked higher is either already in the Hall of Fame, active (Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown) or not eligible (James Harrison).

Question 4: 88% of respondents believe the Steelers will require Ben Roethlisberger to accept less than his scheduled $19 million in total 2021 earnings to play another season with the team. Very interesting (in German accent).

Question 5: The consensus of Friday Night 5 Question respondents is that AFC North teams by current overall roster strength and quality as follows:

Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals

It will be interesting to see if this perspective changes just before the regular season starts. Many thanks to all that continue participating in the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions!