Second Offseason Weekend Of 2021: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to the second weekend of the offseason as it has now been two weekends since Super Bowl LV took place.

Greetings from a hotel in Pittsburgh where I am in town this week spending time with Alex Kozora and David Orochena. We had quite a day on Thursday as we loaded up a rental car and drover a few hours to Canton, OH to spend nearly four hours in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This was my first time visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame and it has been on my bucket list since I first got sick several months ago. It was a blast of a trip and one I will never forget. Walking through that corridor of the busts was quite something and somewhat spiritual in nature. After spending almost four hours at the Hall of Fame, Alex, David and I went and had lunch at a local Canton bar and grill and the food was great. On the way home, I had them stop by a Sheetz so I could take that destination in and get a coffee. lol

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer during this Friday night and I hope to see several participate. Thank you for making the offeason great so far and thank you for all the continued patronage.

Thank you also to Orochena for running the Friday Night Five Questions contest again this past season.

Have a safe and prosperous weekend and peace and love to all!

1 – Most likely to happen for the Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft?

a) Draft a tackle

b) Draft a running back

c) Draft a quarterback

d) Draft other than a tackle, running back or quarterback.

2 – Will the Steelers select a punter in the 2021 NFL Draft?

3 – Most worthy Steelers player still not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

a) L.C. Greenwood

b) Hines Ward

c) Andy Russell

d) Greg Lloyd

4 – Will Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger be required to lower his scheduled $19 million in total 2021 earnings in order to play another season?

5 – Please rank the four AFC North teams from best to worst by overall strength and quality with four weeks remaining before the start of the 2021 league year.

Recap of 2020 First Offseason Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents named nine NFL teams that they believe recently released defensive end J.J. Watt will sign with next. The colts, Patriots, Titans, Rams, Bears, Cowboys and Bills were all mentioned. The Steelers received the second most votes, but Green Bay was favored as J.J.’s next destination by 35% of respondents.

Question 2: Alabama’s Mac Jones and Kyle Trask tied as Depot respondent’s favorite college quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, or Trey Lance.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents believe the Steelers signing both Kelvin Beachum and B.J. Finney the least likely scenario. Respondents evenly split on either Beachum or Finney being signed but not both.

Question 4: An overwhelming 95% of respondents say Maurkice Pouncey will not be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame within two years of eligibility. However, many believe he will eventually be inducted.

Question 5: Ben Roethlisberger will be the next Steeler voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame according to Steelers Depot respondents. L.C. Greenwood was a distant second.

Reminder: Jason W answered four of five questions correctly to win the final $25 weekly prize for the 2020 postseason. Send a DM to my twitter handle @subBurgher to collect your winnings.

FlaFan47 held on to take home the $150 grand prize. Congratulations!